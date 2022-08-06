https://sputniknews.com/20220806/aukus-paves-way-for-placing-nuclear-weapons-in-australia-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1098962077.html
AUKUS Paves Way for Placing Nuclear Weapons in Australia, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
"The problem is that within the partnership's framework, it is planned to create a military infrastructure for nuclear states on the territory of a non-nuclear state. There is a possibility that nuclear weapons may be placed there, albeit without formally transferring them to Canberra's control, by analogy with Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey," Vishnevetsky told reporters.According to Vishnevetsky, there are quite a few questions for AUKUS, and the partnership participants "will have to answer them."In September 2021, Australia entered into the AUKUS partnership with the UK and the US, and announced its withdrawal from the agreement with the French company Naval Group, which provided for the production of 12 Barracuda-class attack submarines. Then-Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision to tear up the deal a "stab in the back."
AUKUS Paves Way for Placing Nuclear Weapons in Australia, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The problem of the AUKUS trilateral partnership is that nuclear weapons may be deployed on the non-nuclear Australian territory in the future, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky said on Saturday.
"The problem is that within the partnership's framework, it is planned to create a military infrastructure for nuclear states on the territory of a non-nuclear state. There is a possibility that nuclear weapons may be placed there, albeit without formally transferring them to Canberra's control, by analogy with Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey," Vishnevetsky told reporters.
According to Vishnevetsky, there are quite a few questions for AUKUS, and the partnership participants "will have to answer them."
In September 2021, Australia entered into the AUKUS partnership with the UK and the US, and announced its withdrawal from the agreement with the French company Naval Group, which provided for the production of 12 Barracuda-class attack submarines. Then-Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision to tear up the deal a "stab in the back."