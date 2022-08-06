https://sputniknews.com/20220806/amnesty-internationals-report-on-ukraine-angers-the-neocons-in-power-1098289445.html
Amnesty International's Report on Ukraine Angers the Neocons in Power
Amnesty International's Report on Ukraine, Angers the Neocons in Power
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel striking Gaza with a rocket strike, and Russia labeling France an unfriendly state.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Origin of the Croissant, Dick Cheney, and ChinaIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | British Police Arrest Citizens for Offensive Online Posts, The Woke Agenda, and The Attack on FoodIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Liz Cheney's political ad, COVID-19 vaccines, and China's retaliation for Pelosi's visit. Ted discussed Dr. Tedros the Director-General of the World Health Organization and his protest of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Ted spoke on Congresswoman Victoria Spartz's attack on President Zelensky and the response by the Republican establishment.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Liz Truss, British comedy, and the battle for free speech. Ian talked about the woke agenda and the corporations in favor of limiting speech. Ian explained his years of research into Bill Gates and the growing protests in the Netherlands.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Origin of the Croissant, Dick Cheney, and China
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | British Police Arrest Citizens for Offensive Online Posts, The Woke Agenda, and The Attack on Food
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Liz Cheney's political ad, COVID-19 vaccines, and China's retaliation for Pelosi's visit. Ted discussed Dr. Tedros the Director-General of the World Health Organization and his protest of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Ted spoke on Congresswoman Victoria Spartz's attack on President Zelensky and the response by the Republican establishment.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Liz Truss, British comedy, and the battle for free speech. Ian talked about the woke agenda and the corporations in favor of limiting speech. Ian explained his years of research into Bill Gates and the growing protests in the Netherlands.
