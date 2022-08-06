https://sputniknews.com/20220806/afghan-authorities-fail-to-find-body-of-al-qaeda-leader-killed-by-us-in-kabul-spokesman-says-1099327282.html

Afghan Authorities Fail to Find Body of Al-Qaeda Leader Killed by US in Kabul, Spokesman Says

Afghan Authorities Fail to Find Body of Al-Qaeda Leader Killed by US in Kabul, Spokesman Says

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan authorities did not find the body of leader of the Al-Qaeda* terrorist group Ayman al-Zawahiri at the site of a US missile strike... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-06T14:04+0000

2022-08-06T14:04+0000

2022-08-06T14:08+0000

al-qaeda

afghanistan

kabul

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098025200_0:0:2949:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_3d0340468f6910eac27d0785a7f5e305.jpg

Earlier in the week, the Taliban administration said it did not have any information about al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in Kabul."We did not find any body in the place that was hit by the US drone," Mujahid told reporters.The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing a senior US administration official, that al-Zawahiri had been living in central Kabul in recent months near the premises of acting Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. According to the source, al-Zawahiri moved to Kabul in the fall of 2021, and lived under the protection of Haqqani.The White House confirmed that the US carried out a counter-terrorism operation in Kabul on July 30, as a result of which al-Zawahiri, who ruled the terror group after the death of Osama bin Laden, was neutralized by two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220803/us-warns-of-surge-in-anti-american-violence-after-al-qaeda-leader-al-zawahiris-killing-1098077319.html

afghanistan

kabul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

al-qaeda, afghanistan, kabul