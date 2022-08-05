https://sputniknews.com/20220805/two-people-killed-one-injured-in-knife-attack-in-northern-china-1098149691.html
Two People Killed, One Injured in Knife Attack in Northern China
Two People Killed, One Injured in Knife Attack in Northern China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and one was injured as a result of a knife attack by an unknown assailant in Hebei province in northern China, local... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T12:07+0000
2022-08-05T12:07+0000
2022-08-05T12:07+0000
china
knife attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098002752_0:152:2048:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_76363daacbfdabc43ba587cc0d43ddf6.jpg
"The knife attack was committed at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) on August 5, as a result, three people were injured. All the victims were taken to the hospital, but two could not be saved, the life of the third victim is not in danger," the police report said.The incident occurred in the city of Shijiazhuang, located almost 300 kilometers (about 187 miles) from the Chinese capital. The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was detained, as the police investigation is ongoing.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098002752_86:0:1962:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9ca59443819e75198cc5a2211208fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, knife attack
Two People Killed, One Injured in Knife Attack in Northern China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and one was injured as a result of a knife attack by an unknown assailant in Hebei province in northern China, local law enforcement agencies reported on Friday.
"The knife attack was committed at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) on August 5, as a result, three people were injured. All the victims were taken to the hospital, but two could not be saved, the life of the third victim is not in danger," the police report said.
The incident occurred in the city of Shijiazhuang, located almost 300 kilometers (about 187 miles) from the Chinese capital. The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was detained, as the police investigation is ongoing.