International
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/two-people-killed-one-injured-in-knife-attack-in-northern-china-1098149691.html
Two People Killed, One Injured in Knife Attack in Northern China
Two People Killed, One Injured in Knife Attack in Northern China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and one was injured as a result of a knife attack by an unknown assailant in Hebei province in northern China, local... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T12:07+0000
2022-08-05T12:07+0000
china
knife attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098002752_0:152:2048:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_76363daacbfdabc43ba587cc0d43ddf6.jpg
"The knife attack was committed at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) on August 5, as a result, three people were injured. All the victims were taken to the hospital, but two could not be saved, the life of the third victim is not in danger," the police report said.The incident occurred in the city of Shijiazhuang, located almost 300 kilometers (about 187 miles) from the Chinese capital. The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was detained, as the police investigation is ongoing.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098002752_86:0:1962:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9ca59443819e75198cc5a2211208fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, knife attack

Two People Killed, One Injured in Knife Attack in Northern China

12:07 GMT 05.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer / Male hand with bloody knifeMale hand with bloody knife
Male hand with bloody knife - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer / Male hand with bloody knife
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and one was injured as a result of a knife attack by an unknown assailant in Hebei province in northern China, local law enforcement agencies reported on Friday.
"The knife attack was committed at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) on August 5, as a result, three people were injured. All the victims were taken to the hospital, but two could not be saved, the life of the third victim is not in danger," the police report said.
The incident occurred in the city of Shijiazhuang, located almost 300 kilometers (about 187 miles) from the Chinese capital. The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was detained, as the police investigation is ongoing.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала