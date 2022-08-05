https://sputniknews.com/20220805/two-grain-ships-depart-from-ukrainian-black-sea-port-en-route-to-turkey-1098136485.html

Grain Ships Leave Ukraine's Black Sea Portы for Turkey

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Dry cargo carriers Navistar, Polarnet and Rojen with corn departed from a Black Sea port and will undergo an inspection by a delegation of... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

The ministry noted that the Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet, which was waiting in Chernomorsk's port, also departed for Karasu's port, east of Istanbul.The ministry also noted the Navistar dry cargo carrier with 33,000 tonnes of corn on board has left the city of Odessa.On July 22, the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative was signed by Ukraine, Russia and Turkey to ensure that food and fertilizer exports reach those in need from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny. Under the agreement, cargo carriers will be guided by Ukrainian vessels into international waters of the Black Sea, avoiding mined areas, and will then proceed toward the Bosphorus Strait along an established corridor.The parties also established the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on July 27, which comprises representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations. The center will monitor the implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for shipping exports and will carry out inspections of the cargo vessels to determine that they do not contain unauthorized goods or personnel.

