https://sputniknews.com/20220805/thor-actor-chris-hemsworths-epic-praise-for-indias-cwg-gold-medalist-mirabai-chanu-wins-internet-1098142907.html

Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth's Epic Praise for India's CWG Gold Medalist Mirabai Chanu Wins Internet

Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth's Epic Praise for India's CWG Gold Medalist Mirabai Chanu Wins Internet

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is one of the most successful Indian athletes ever, having won a silver medal in 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics last year and a... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05T10:38+0000

2022-08-05T10:38+0000

2022-08-05T10:38+0000

chris hemsworth

marvel

2022 commonwealth games

india

medal

gold medal

medalist

sport

weightlifter

weightlifting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106037/62/1060376234_0:169:2867:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_1289d71bb00c2b2fc91b0670506086a1.jpg

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth's epic praise of India's champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is currently winning the internet in the country of 1.3 billion people.Hemsworth who plays the role of "Thor" in the Marvel movies called Mirabai Chanu a "legend" after a fan of the athlete tagged the actor in his tweet that featured the weightlifter's record-breaking performance at the 2022 CWG in Birmingham."She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," Hemsworth said in his response to the fan's message on the micro-blogging website.Hemsworth's tribute to Chanu has earned him immense love from netizens as several of them lauded the movie star for complementing the Indian weightlifter."Thanks Chris, now you are allowed to play for medals from India," a fan wrote on Twitter."This tweet confirms ur legend status too!", another declared."After seeing ur appreciative tweet about Mirabai Chaanu, I got much happier than before. Thanku Chris Hemsworth Sir," a third stated.Hemsworth's appreciation for Chanu came after she produced a record-smashing display last week to win her second gold medal at the CWG. Her first top podium finish at the quadrennial event came in 2018 when the Games were held in Gold Coast in Australia.Last Saturday, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist opened India's gold medal account in Birmingham with a combined lift of 201 kg. En route to her yellow metal winning feat, she broke the Commonwealth record in the snatch with a successful lift of 88 kg.

https://sputniknews.com/20210727/tokyo-2020-social-media-goes-gaga-after-child-mimics-mirabai-chanus-silver-medal-winning-act-1083469823.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

chris hemsworth, marvel, 2022 commonwealth games, india, medal, gold medal, medalist, sport, weightlifter, weightlifting, sport, viral