Breaking News: Israel Launches Air Strikes in Gaza
Russian & Turkish Presidents Meet in Sochi
Russian & Turkish Presidents Meet in Sochi
The two presidents are expected to discuss the implementation of the grain deal arranged by the UN and signed by Moscow and Kiev earlier this month, as well as...
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi where President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting on Friday, 5 August.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Russian & Turkish Presidents Meet in Sochi

12:48 GMT 05.08.2022
The two presidents are expected to discuss the implementation of the grain deal arranged by the UN and signed by Moscow and Kiev earlier this month, as well as a whole range of bilateral and international issues.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi where President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting on Friday, 5 August.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
