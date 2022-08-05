https://sputniknews.com/20220805/russian--turkish-presidents-meet-in-sochi-1098134691.html

Russian & Turkish Presidents Meet in Sochi

Russian & Turkish Presidents Meet in Sochi

The two presidents are expected to discuss the implementation of the grain deal arranged by the UN and signed by Moscow and Kiev earlier this month, as well as... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05T12:48+0000

2022-08-05T12:48+0000

2022-08-05T12:48+0000

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

meeting

grain

ukraine

un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097591554_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_40b6d0a04ed488210d1c5d7b49b37990.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi where President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting on Friday, 5 August.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian & Turkish Presidents Meet in Sochi stream 2022-08-05T12:48+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, meeting, grain, ukraine, un, видео