https://sputniknews.com/20220805/russia-ready-to-discuss-prisoner-swap-with-us-through-existing-channel-lavrov-says-1098137653.html

Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap With US Through Existing Channel, Lavrov Says

Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap With US Through Existing Channel, Lavrov Says

PHNOM PENH (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to discuss the exchange of prisoners with the United States within the framework of the already existing channel... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05T07:58+0000

2022-08-05T07:58+0000

2022-08-05T07:59+0000

russia

us

prisoner swap

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107661/75/1076617581_0:88:2487:1487_1920x0_80_0_0_486fadc558987629368a16bc979ac7fa.jpg

The minister said that there is a special channel, which is agreed upon by the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, respectively, and this channel remains relevant."We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by presidents Putin and Biden," Lavrov told reporters in Cambodia.The channel in question is the one that was negotiated during the meeting of the leaders of Russia and the United States last July in Geneva, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov."We are talking about the negotiations between the two presidents in Geneva," Peskov said.In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange imprisoned Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US basketball player Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, detained in Russia. Russia is reportedly looking for a more fair deal that would involve adding another Russian national, Vadim Krasikov, in order to have a two-for-two prisoner exchange.Earlier on Thursday, a Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in jail on charges of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil in Russia and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, prisoner swap, sergei lavrov