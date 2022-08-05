International
Mysterious Death of 55 Cows in India’s Amroha Shelter Sparks Probe
Mysterious Death of 55 Cows in India's Amroha Shelter Sparks Probe
According to media reports, more than 180 cows are registered at the shelter in the village. A team of vets has been called to treat the other ailing cows and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath has instructed Animal Husbandry Minister, Dharampal Singh, to investigate the case.
The mysterious death of about 50 cows in the Hasanpur area of ​​Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh state on Thursday has sent shockwaves throughout the country and prompted an urgent investigation.The initial inquiry revealed that the cows fell sick shortly after they had been fed by staff at the shelter, Amroha district magistrate, Bal Krishna Tripathi, told Indian news agency IANS. Speaking to English-language daily newspaper, The Hindu, Tripathi said: “It appears this is a case of deliberate poisoning. We have sent samples for investigation and are awaiting the report.”Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and veterinarians were rushed to the spot to treat the cattle.A police case has been filed against the person who provided feed to the shelter. "Anyone found guilty will not be spared," said an official spokesman.
Mysterious Death of 55 Cows in India’s Amroha Shelter Sparks Probe

07:05 GMT 05.08.2022
According to media reports, more than 180 cows are registered at the shelter in the village. A team of vets has been called to treat the other ailing cows and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath has instructed Animal Husbandry Minister, Dharampal Singh, to investigate the case.
The mysterious death of about 50 cows in the Hasanpur area of ​​Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh state on Thursday has sent shockwaves throughout the country and prompted an urgent investigation.
The initial inquiry revealed that the cows fell sick shortly after they had been fed by staff at the shelter, Amroha district magistrate, Bal Krishna Tripathi, told Indian news agency IANS.
Speaking to English-language daily newspaper, The Hindu, Tripathi said: “It appears this is a case of deliberate poisoning. We have sent samples for investigation and are awaiting the report.”
Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and veterinarians were rushed to the spot to treat the cattle.
A police case has been filed against the person who provided feed to the shelter.
"Anyone found guilty will not be spared," said an official spokesman.
