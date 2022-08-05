International
Japan's Kishida May Reshuffle Government on August 10, Reports Say
Japan's Kishida May Reshuffle Government on August 10, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering a cabinet reshuffle, which he may announce as early as next Wednesday, Japanese news...
Japan's Kishida May Reshuffle Government on August 10, Reports Say

10:16 GMT 05.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering a cabinet reshuffle, which he may announce as early as next Wednesday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, citing government sources.
According to the report, Kishida was planning to make the changes to the cabinet composition in the first half of September, a plan he abandoned to knock the government in the desired shape before the extraordinary meeting of the Japanese parliament in fall.
In late July, Kyodo reported that September was favored over August to respect Buddhist mourning traditions and honor former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead on July 8.
The reshuffle comes on the heels of the July election, in which Kishida's conservative coalition expanded its majority in the upper house of the parliament, winning 76 out of the vacant 125 seats.
