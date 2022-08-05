https://sputniknews.com/20220805/japans-kishida-may-reshuffle-government-on-august-10-reports-say-1098144391.html
Japan's Kishida May Reshuffle Government on August 10, Reports Say
According to the report, Kishida was planning to make the changes to the cabinet composition in the first half of September, a plan he abandoned to knock the government in the desired shape before the extraordinary meeting of the Japanese parliament in fall.In late July, Kyodo reported that September was favored over August to respect Buddhist mourning traditions and honor former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead on July 8.The reshuffle comes on the heels of the July election, in which Kishida's conservative coalition expanded its majority in the upper house of the parliament, winning 76 out of the vacant 125 seats.
