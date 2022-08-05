https://sputniknews.com/20220805/japans-kishida-may-reshuffle-government-on-august-10-reports-say-1098144391.html

Japan's Kishida May Reshuffle Government on August 10, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering a cabinet reshuffle, which he may announce as early as next Wednesday, Japanese news... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

According to the report, Kishida was planning to make the changes to the cabinet composition in the first half of September, a plan he abandoned to knock the government in the desired shape before the extraordinary meeting of the Japanese parliament in fall.In late July, Kyodo reported that September was favored over August to respect Buddhist mourning traditions and honor former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead on July 8.The reshuffle comes on the heels of the July election, in which Kishida's conservative coalition expanded its majority in the upper house of the parliament, winning 76 out of the vacant 125 seats.

