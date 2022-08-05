https://sputniknews.com/20220805/israeli-defense-minister-gantz-pre-approves-call-up-for-25000-reservists-after-gaza-bombing-1098280352.html
Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Pre-Approves Call-Up for 25,000 Reservists After Gaza Bombing
Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Pre-Approves Call-Up for 25,000 Reservists After Gaza Bombing
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes at the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least nine people and wounding at least 55. The IDF said it was... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Pre-Approves Call-Up for 25,000 Reservists After Gaza Bombing
16:46 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 16:48 GMT 05.08.2022)
Being updated
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes at the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least nine people and wounding at least 55. The IDF said it was targeting a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander, who was killed in the attack.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...