The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes at the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least nine people and wounding at least 55. The IDF said it was... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Pre-Approves Call-Up for 25,000 Reservists After Gaza Bombing

© Sputnik Breaking News © Sputnik

Subscribe

Being updated

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes at the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least nine people and wounding at least 55. The IDF said it was targeting a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander, who was killed in the attack.