Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Pre-Approves Call-Up for 25,000 Reservists After Gaza Bombing
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/israeli-defense-minister-gantz-pre-approves-call-up-for-25000-reservists-after-gaza-bombing-1098280352.html
Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Pre-Approves Call-Up for 25,000 Reservists After Gaza Bombing
Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Pre-Approves Call-Up for 25,000 Reservists After Gaza Bombing
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes at the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least nine people and wounding at least 55. The IDF said it was...
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Pre-Approves Call-Up for 25,000 Reservists After Gaza Bombing

16:46 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 16:48 GMT 05.08.2022)
