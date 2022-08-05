Israel Launches Air Strikes in Gaza
13:26 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 05.08.2022)
Being updated
According to Israel Defense Forces, a special situation has been declared on the country's home front.
Israel has launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to "threats posed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad", the IDF announced on Twitter.
Following the direct threats posed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, the IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 5, 2022
A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front. Details to follow.
A photo has emerged on social media, showing a cloud of smoke rising above a residential building in downtown Gaza.
#BREAKING: Smoke rising from downtown Gaza City amid reports of Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian Islamic Jihad pic.twitter.com/X78I9T0Yjm— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) August 5, 2022