Israel Launches Air Strikes in Gaza
Israel Launches Air Strikes in Gaza
Israel Launches Air Strikes in Gaza
According to Israel Defense Forces, a special situation has been declared on the country's home front.
2022-08-05T13:26+0000
2022-08-05T13:33+0000
13:26 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 05.08.2022)
Being updated
According to Israel Defense Forces, a special situation has been declared on the country's home front.
Israel has launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to "threats posed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad", the IDF announced on Twitter.
A photo has emerged on social media, showing a cloud of smoke rising above a residential building in downtown Gaza.
