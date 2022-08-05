https://sputniknews.com/20220805/israel-launches-air-strikes-in-gaza-1098183943.html

Israel Launches Air Strikes in Gaza

Israel Launches Air Strikes in Gaza

According to Israel Defense Forces, a special situation has been declared on the country's home front. 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05T13:26+0000

2022-08-05T13:26+0000

2022-08-05T13:33+0000

middle east

israel

gaza

idf

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1098183943.jpg?1659706437

Israel has launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to "threats posed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad", the IDF announced on Twitter. A photo has emerged on social media, showing a cloud of smoke rising above a residential building in downtown Gaza.

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, israel, gaza, idf