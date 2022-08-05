https://sputniknews.com/20220805/iranian-foreign-ministry-strongly-condemns-israeli-airstrikes-in-gaza-strip-1098287450.html

Iranian Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned on Friday the Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and carried out missile strikes, killing ten people and injuring over 50, according to the Palestinian health ministry. A state of emergency was declared in the Israeli rear as retaliation rockets flocked in.Kanaani emphasized that the Israeli government is fully responsible "for this crime and for the consequences of this aggression," the statement read.Following the Israeli attack, Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, threatened to retaliate by launching a missile attack on Tel Aviv.UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said that the continuous escalation of violence between Palestinian militants and Israel was very concerning.

