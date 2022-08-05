International
Breaking News: Five People Killed in Kabul Explosion - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/indias-sudhir-bags-historic-gold-in-para-powerlifting-at-commonwealth-games-1098139716.html
India’s Sudhir Bags Historic Gold in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games
India’s Sudhir Bags Historic Gold in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games
Sudhir, a resident of Sonipat city in India's Haryana state, contracted polio when he was just four years old. He began his sports career in 2013 and bagged... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T14:25+0000
2022-08-05T14:25+0000
india
2022 commonwealth games
powerlifting
sports
sports
sports
sports ministry
narendra modi
narendra modi
weightlifting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098145231_0:54:3072:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_2d40ddb12d8ba3985a3dc1305fa161a4.jpg
Praises were pouring in for Indian para-powerlifter Sudhir on Friday after he won gold for the country in the men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday.The para-powerlifter has earnt an undoubted place in the record books as he won India its first gold medal in the event in Commonwealth Games history, taking the country’s tally to six gold medals in the mega sporting event which will end in Birmingham on 8 August.He scored 134.5 points and defeated Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) in the final.In his first attempt, Sudhir lifted 208kg and took a lead against his challenger by lifting 212kg in the second attempt. However, he failed to lift 217kg in his third and final attempts. But it was enough to secure a gold medal.By scoring 134.5 points, Sudhir achieved another Games record.Soon after the historic victory, praises started pouring in for Sudhir from all points of the compass, with the Prime Minister and President leading the nation to appreciate him.Congratulating the para-powerlifter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his dedication and determination.Newly elected Indian President Draupadi Murmu also congratulated Sudhir.Praising Sudhir for his stellar performance, the Federal Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, said: “With the display of skill and spirit on the mat today you showed the world what champions are made of.”Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and other sportspersons also congratulated Sudhir.Sudhir had previously won a bronze medal at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceanic Open Championship in South Korea in June with the best lift of 214kg.At present, he is working as a senior coach (Weightlifting) for the State Government of Haryana and has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which have been postponed until next year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098145231_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7589cbda805c99c94e29adb73d94c9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, 2022 commonwealth games, powerlifting, sports, sports, sports, sports ministry, narendra modi, narendra modi, weightlifting, weightlifter

India’s Sudhir Bags Historic Gold in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games

14:25 GMT 05.08.2022
© AP Photo / Aijaz RahiIndia's Sudhir poses with the gold medal he won at the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final at the Commonwealth Games at The NEC in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
India's Sudhir poses with the gold medal he won at the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final at the Commonwealth Games at The NEC in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
© AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
Subscribe
International
India
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Sudhir, a resident of Sonipat city in India's Haryana state, contracted polio when he was just four years old. He began his sports career in 2013 and bagged his first gold medal three years later. In 2018, he was named the “Strong Man of India” at the 17th Senior and 12th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships.
Praises were pouring in for Indian para-powerlifter Sudhir on Friday after he won gold for the country in the men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday.
The para-powerlifter has earnt an undoubted place in the record books as he won India its first gold medal in the event in Commonwealth Games history, taking the country’s tally to six gold medals in the mega sporting event which will end in Birmingham on 8 August.
He scored 134.5 points and defeated Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) in the final.
In his first attempt, Sudhir lifted 208kg and took a lead against his challenger by lifting 212kg in the second attempt. However, he failed to lift 217kg in his third and final attempts. But it was enough to secure a gold medal.
By scoring 134.5 points, Sudhir achieved another Games record.
Soon after the historic victory, praises started pouring in for Sudhir from all points of the compass, with the Prime Minister and President leading the nation to appreciate him.
Congratulating the para-powerlifter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his dedication and determination.
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Sudhir for Winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Sudhir for Winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Sudhir for Winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi
Newly elected Indian President Draupadi Murmu also congratulated Sudhir.
© Photo : Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvnPresident Draupadi Murmu Congratulated Sudhir for Winning Historic Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
President Draupadi Murmu Congratulated Sudhir for Winning Historic Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
President Draupadi Murmu Congratulated Sudhir for Winning Historic Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
© Photo : Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
Praising Sudhir for his stellar performance, the Federal Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, said: “With the display of skill and spirit on the mat today you showed the world what champions are made of.”
© Photo : Twitter/@ianuragthakurFederal Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Heaped Praise on Sudhir
Federal Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Heaped Praise on Sudhir - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
Federal Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Heaped Praise on Sudhir
© Photo : Twitter/@ianuragthakur
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and other sportspersons also congratulated Sudhir.
© Photo : Twitter/@anandmahindraIndian Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says Sudhir's Gold Medal is Twice As Valuable
Indian Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says Sudhir's Gold Medal is Twice As Valuable - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
Indian Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says Sudhir's Gold Medal is Twice As Valuable
© Photo : Twitter/@anandmahindra
© Photo : Twitter/Neeraj_chopra1Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Congratulates Sudhir for Gold Medal and New Games Record
Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Congratulates Sudhir for Gold Medal and New Games Record - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Congratulates Sudhir for Gold Medal and New Games Record
© Photo : Twitter/Neeraj_chopra1
© Photo : Twitter/@WasimJaffer14Former Indian Cricketer Congratulated Sudhir for Scripting History
Former Indian Cricketer Congratulated Sudhir for Scripting History - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
Former Indian Cricketer Congratulated Sudhir for Scripting History
© Photo : Twitter/@WasimJaffer14
© Photo : Twitter/Anjali_BhagwatOlympian Anjali Bhagwat Congratulated Sudhir for Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
Olympian Anjali Bhagwat Congratulated Sudhir for Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
Olympian Anjali Bhagwat Congratulated Sudhir for Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
© Photo : Twitter/Anjali_Bhagwat
Sudhir had previously won a bronze medal at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceanic Open Championship in South Korea in June with the best lift of 214kg.
At present, he is working as a senior coach (Weightlifting) for the State Government of Haryana and has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which have been postponed until next year.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала