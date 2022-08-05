India’s Sudhir Bags Historic Gold in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games
© AP Photo / Aijaz RahiIndia's Sudhir poses with the gold medal he won at the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final at the Commonwealth Games at The NEC in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
© AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
Sudhir, a resident of Sonipat city in India's Haryana state, contracted polio when he was just four years old. He began his sports career in 2013 and bagged his first gold medal three years later. In 2018, he was named the “Strong Man of India” at the 17th Senior and 12th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships.
Praises were pouring in for Indian para-powerlifter Sudhir on Friday after he won gold for the country in the men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday.
The para-powerlifter has earnt an undoubted place in the record books as he won India its first gold medal in the event in Commonwealth Games history, taking the country’s tally to six gold medals in the mega sporting event which will end in Birmingham on 8 August.
He scored 134.5 points and defeated Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) in the final.
In his first attempt, Sudhir lifted 208kg and took a lead against his challenger by lifting 212kg in the second attempt. However, he failed to lift 217kg in his third and final attempts. But it was enough to secure a gold medal.
By scoring 134.5 points, Sudhir achieved another Games record.
Soon after the historic victory, praises started pouring in for Sudhir from all points of the compass, with the Prime Minister and President leading the nation to appreciate him.
Congratulating the para-powerlifter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his dedication and determination.
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Sudhir for Winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Sudhir for Winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi
Newly elected Indian President Draupadi Murmu also congratulated Sudhir.
© Photo : Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvnPresident Draupadi Murmu Congratulated Sudhir for Winning Historic Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
President Draupadi Murmu Congratulated Sudhir for Winning Historic Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
© Photo : Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
Praising Sudhir for his stellar performance, the Federal Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, said: “With the display of skill and spirit on the mat today you showed the world what champions are made of.”
© Photo : Twitter/@ianuragthakurFederal Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Heaped Praise on Sudhir
Federal Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Heaped Praise on Sudhir
© Photo : Twitter/@ianuragthakur
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and other sportspersons also congratulated Sudhir.
© Photo : Twitter/@anandmahindraIndian Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says Sudhir's Gold Medal is Twice As Valuable
Indian Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says Sudhir's Gold Medal is Twice As Valuable
© Photo : Twitter/@anandmahindra
© Photo : Twitter/Neeraj_chopra1Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Congratulates Sudhir for Gold Medal and New Games Record
Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Congratulates Sudhir for Gold Medal and New Games Record
© Photo : Twitter/Neeraj_chopra1
© Photo : Twitter/@WasimJaffer14Former Indian Cricketer Congratulated Sudhir for Scripting History
Former Indian Cricketer Congratulated Sudhir for Scripting History
© Photo : Twitter/@WasimJaffer14
© Photo : Twitter/Anjali_BhagwatOlympian Anjali Bhagwat Congratulated Sudhir for Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
Olympian Anjali Bhagwat Congratulated Sudhir for Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games
© Photo : Twitter/Anjali_Bhagwat
Sudhir had previously won a bronze medal at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceanic Open Championship in South Korea in June with the best lift of 214kg.
At present, he is working as a senior coach (Weightlifting) for the State Government of Haryana and has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which have been postponed until next year.