Indian Student Studying at Russia's Southern Federal University: 'I Was Quite Impressed'

What opportunities do studies in Russia open for young professionals from India? Priyadarshani Rajput, Master Student at Southern Federal University (SFedU) based in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, has given her thoughts on the matter in an interview with Sputnik.Priyadarshani Rajput was enrolled to the Master's program "Nanoscale structure of materials" at the SFedU’s Smart Materials Research Institute last year.Her research activity pertains to the development of materials and systems for wastewater treatment from heavy metals, using microfluidics technologies and a wide range of methods of physical and chemical characterization.She admitted that she had chosen the SFedU for studying because her husband “is already working at biology department” of the university and that she had already known about the “infrastructure and professors”.She stressed that the university offers “lots of opportunities” for a student to deal with scientific research in the field of nanoscale structure of materials, citing “many international and national conferences and seminars and guest lectures” that she attended during her first year of studies at the SFedU. According to Rajput, “this was a great experience and I learned new things through these workshops.”The master student made it clear that she plans to continue her research work and become a PhD student at the SFedU because she “likes it so much”.“They are talking student to student and they are solving their problems immediately and they are focusing on practical works,” she said, stressing that she was “quite impressed” with all this and that she was “enjoying” studying at the SFedU.

