India, China Hold Military Talks Amid Alleged Airspace Agreement Violations Near Ladakh

Over 50,000 Indian and Chinese troops remain deployed on each side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05

India and China held a special round of military talks this week to discuss the increased level of air activities in the Ladakh sector, government sources in New Delhi say.An Indian Air Force (IAF) official who participated in the meeting raised the issue of “provocations” and violations of the “air space agreement” by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force in the region, which has been witnessing unprecedented military activities for the last two years.The talks, held at the Chusul Moldo meeting point on Tuesday, were headed by a major general of the Indian Army with the first-ever participation of an Indian Air Force official.The special military talks were held days after 16th Corps Commander-level talks to ease border tensions, but ended in a stalemate on July 17.India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar “called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh” during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali on July 7.Even as these talks were taking place, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari publicly stated that PLA fighter jets were flying close to the LAC.The IAF observed several violations of the 10km Confidence Building Measure line, prompting the IAF to scramble jets to thwart any airspace violations.The Chinese Foreign Ministry declined to comment on India’s claim directly, but said “China always conducts normal activities in the border areas in accordance with relevant agreements signed between China and India.”

