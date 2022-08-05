International
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/french-physicist-clears-the-air-over-chorizo-in-space-joke-1098284790.html
French Physicist Clears the Air Over 'Chorizo in Space' Joke
French Physicist Clears the Air Over 'Chorizo in Space' Joke
The physicist pointed out that “no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth” – at least, according to “contemporary cosmology.” 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T18:57+0000
2022-08-05T18:57+0000
space
proxima centauri
image
joke
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106203/45/1062034516_0:40:1281:760_1920x0_80_0_0_242d0eebb0702906aa549ac3faca002c.jpg
Prominent French physicist and philosopher of science Etienne Klein has apologized to his social media following over an apparent joke he played last weekend.On Sunday, Klein tweeted an image that was, in his own words, a “photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years from us.”Adding that the picture was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, he marveled at the “level of detail” and mused over how “a new world is revealed day after day.”While some social media users were quick to realize that the object seen in the picture was in fact a “slice of chorizo,” there were also those who fell for the ruse, and those who did not deem Klein’s stunt as appropriate.“Coming from a scientific research director, it's quite inappropriate to share this type of thing without specifying from the 1st tweet that it is false information when you know the speed at which a false information spreads,” one netizen complained, as quoted by MailOnline.In response to the feedback, Klein wrote that he feels “compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement.”In another tweet, Klein also quipped that, “according to contemporary cosmology, no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106203/45/1062034516_106:0:1173:800_1920x0_80_0_0_b99a970f50dc5d5403bf5be6feb03b92.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space, proxima centauri, image, joke

French Physicist Clears the Air Over 'Chorizo in Space' Joke

18:57 GMT 05.08.2022
CC BY 4.0 / ESO/M. Kornmesser / Proxima Centauri This artist’s impression shows how the newly discovered belts of dust around the closest star to the Solar System, Proxima Centauri, may look
 This artist’s impression shows how the newly discovered belts of dust around the closest star to the Solar System, Proxima Centauri, may look - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
CC BY 4.0 / ESO/M. Kornmesser / Proxima Centauri
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The physicist pointed out that “no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth” – at least, according to “contemporary cosmology.”
Prominent French physicist and philosopher of science Etienne Klein has apologized to his social media following over an apparent joke he played last weekend.
On Sunday, Klein tweeted an image that was, in his own words, a “photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years from us.”
Adding that the picture was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, he marveled at the “level of detail” and mused over how “a new world is revealed day after day.”
While some social media users were quick to realize that the object seen in the picture was in fact a “slice of chorizo,” there were also those who fell for the ruse, and those who did not deem Klein’s stunt as appropriate.
“Coming from a scientific research director, it's quite inappropriate to share this type of thing without specifying from the 1st tweet that it is false information when you know the speed at which a false information spreads,” one netizen complained, as quoted by MailOnline.
In response to the feedback, Klein wrote that he feels “compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement.”
“Let us learn to be wary of arguments from authority as much as the spontaneous eloquence of certain images,” he added.
In another tweet, Klein also quipped that, “according to contemporary cosmology, no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала