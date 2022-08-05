https://sputniknews.com/20220805/floods-in-uganda-claim-lives-of-at-least-30-deprive-400000-of-clean-water-reports-say-1098146361.html

Floods in Uganda Claim Lives of At Least 30, Deprive 400,000 of Clean Water, Reports Say

Floods in Uganda Claim Lives of At Least 30, Deprive 400,000 of Clean Water, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Devastating floods that ripped through the town of Mbale in eastern Uganda in July left at least 30 people dead and 400,000 others... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05T10:58+0000

2022-08-05T10:58+0000

2022-08-05T10:58+0000

uganda

floods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098146788_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cf83656ade8b95948aeb9984f44384cf.jpg

The inundation caused disruptions in the town's sewage system, prompting fears of outbreaks of disease and food shortages, as the crops were destroyed by the masses of water. Around 5,600 people were displaced due to the disaster, the portal said.The town is putting up 200 mobile toilets, hand washing facilities and introducing other relief measures.While some regions in Uganda suffer from massive flooding, others — such as the northern region of Karamoja — dry up under the scorching sun and fight severe droughts, ReliefWeb said.Sembuche called for more attention and financing to adapt the lives of "those living on the frontline of the climate crisis."

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uganda, floods