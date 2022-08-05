https://sputniknews.com/20220805/fbi-chief-admits-as-deeply-troubling-claims-that-bureau-agents-buried-damning-info-on-hunter-biden-1098274595.html

FBI Chief Admits as 'Deeply Troubling' Claims That Bureau Agents Buried Damning Info on Hunter Biden

FBI Director Christopher Wray has admitted that whistleblower allegations that FBI agents plied a specially-devised scheme to “undermine derogatory information” on first son Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election as “deeply troubling,” Politico reported.Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), grilled Wray at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing about claims leveled against Tim Thibault, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s DC field office, and FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten revealed by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley last month.“Isn’t it true that Mr. Thibault — Agent Thibault, excuse me — and [Auten] covered up derogatory information about Mr. Hunter Biden while working for the FBI?” Kennedy asked Wray on Thursday.The FBI director responded by saying:Wray pointed out that the actions Kennedy was describing regarding the agents in question were “not representative of the FBI.”“You’re killing yourselves with this stuff,” Kennedy responded, adding:In May, Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) first demanded that the Justice Department and the FBI look into whether Tim Thibault violated department guidelines with his alleged partisan social media posts. The latter referred to “liking” a Washington Post story under the headline “William Barr has gone rogue” and retweeting a Lincoln Project post saying that “Donald Trump is a psychologically broken, embittered, and deeply unhappy man.”Grassley subsequently sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland in late July, revealing that “a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers” indicated that the FBI and DoJ had deliberately buried “verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden … falsely labeled as disinformation” in their probe into the son of the 46th POTUS.According to Grassley, Auten “opened an assessment which was used by an FBI Headquarters (‘FBI HQ’) team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease.”The Republican senator urged Wray and Garland to “immediately investigate and take steps to institute fixes to these and other matters before you.”Hunter Biden was initially probed for his shady financial and business dealings in foreign countries during his father, Joe Biden’s vice presidency. Ultimately, US prosecutors widened their scope to include Joe Biden’s son’s business associates and their related deals.Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings gained even more attention this march after The Washington Post and New York Times finally verified documents from the first son’s notorious laptop, initially reported by the New York Post in October 2020 and dismissed as “Russian disinformation”.The DoJ’s ongoing probe specifically looks into the contents of what was dubbed the “laptop from hell,” including compromising emails, nude photos, and graphic videos.The laptop also shed light on potentially illegal activities of the president’s son, including “business deals” involving the trading of cash for access to the elder Biden during his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president.Joe Biden has repeatedly dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities, with most news outlets and social media companies doing their utmost to sweep the story under the rug ahead of the 2020 presidential election campaign.

