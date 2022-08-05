https://sputniknews.com/20220805/elon-musk-says-us-federal-govt-had-him-tested-for-drugs-after-he-smoked-weed-on-joe-rogans-podcast-1098283611.html
Elon Musk Says US Federal Gov't Had Him Tested for Drugs After He Smoked Weed on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Elon Musk Says US Federal Gov't Had Him Tested for Drugs After He Smoked Weed on Joe Rogan's Podcast
The tech mogul explained the US federal government’s interest in the issue by the fact that SpaceX has government contracts and that ganja is still federally... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T18:44+0000
2022-08-05T18:44+0000
2022-08-05T18:44+0000
elon musk
drug test
federal government
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106782/91/1067829146_0:0:1175:661_1920x0_80_0_0_f3d3029d29d395da1ec1a0d0108b78d6.jpg
SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently claimed that he ended up being tested for drugs by the US government after he famously smoked a blunt while on the Joe Rogan Show back in 2018.During his appearance on Nelk Boys’ Full Send Podcast, Musk said he had to take random drug tests to prove that he is not an addict, and that he had to undergo these tests because of the federal government since “SpaceX has government contracts” and marijuana is still illegal in the United States “federally.”He also claimed that SpaceX's competitors were involved in the situation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106782/91/1067829146_147:0:1028:661_1920x0_80_0_0_942dec8be572653ad8eb08a2deea2e00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
elon musk, drug test, federal government
Elon Musk Says US Federal Gov't Had Him Tested for Drugs After He Smoked Weed on Joe Rogan's Podcast
The tech mogul explained the US federal government’s interest in the issue by the fact that SpaceX has government contracts and that ganja is still federally illegal in the United States.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently claimed that he ended up being tested for drugs by the US government after he famously smoked a blunt while on the Joe Rogan Show back in 2018.
During his appearance on Nelk Boys’ Full Send Podcast, Musk said he had to take random drug tests to prove that he is not an addict, and that he had to undergo these tests because of the federal government since “SpaceX has government contracts” and marijuana is still illegal in the United States “federally.”
He also claimed that SpaceX's competitors were involved in the situation.
“So SpaceX competitors were like ‘why aren't you doing anything, look at him brazenly smoking weed on Joe Rogan's podcast’”, Elon said, adding that he ended up being drug tested for “everything.”