Elon Musk Says US Federal Gov't Had Him Tested for Drugs After He Smoked Weed on Joe Rogan's Podcast

The tech mogul explained the US federal government’s interest in the issue by the fact that SpaceX has government contracts and that ganja is still federally... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently claimed that he ended up being tested for drugs by the US government after he famously smoked a blunt while on the Joe Rogan Show back in 2018.During his appearance on Nelk Boys’ Full Send Podcast, Musk said he had to take random drug tests to prove that he is not an addict, and that he had to undergo these tests because of the federal government since “SpaceX has government contracts” and marijuana is still illegal in the United States “federally.”He also claimed that SpaceX's competitors were involved in the situation.

