Dry Cargo Carrier Awaiting Inspection in Istanbul to Head for Odessa - Reports

The Turkish Defense Ministry said that the center had already started the inspection of the vessel.The ship will reportedly leave Istanbul for Odessa at 06:00 GMT.Meanwhile, the Navistar dry cargo carrier with 33,000 tonnes of corn on board has left Odessa.According to TRT Haber, this is the second vessel that has left Ukraine with agricultural products since Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on food exports.Last month, Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with the United Nations and Turkey to ensure the safe export of grain and fertilizers via the Black Sea. Russia has sad it established corridors despite the Black Sea being heavily mined by Ukraine. Russia has also said it would have signed the agreement in April but the Western countries sabotaged the effort then.

