China Launches Military Exercises Near Taiwan; Karabakh Escalation; US Media Trust Disappears

China Launches Military Exercises Near Taiwan; Karabakh Escalation; US Media Trust Disappears

China has launched a series of military exercises effectively blockading Taiwan in response to Speaker Pelosi's visit to the breakaway province.

China Launches Military Exercises Near Taiwan; Azerbaijan Crisis Worsens; US Media Trust Disappears China has launched a series of military exercises effectively blockading Taiwan in response to Speaker Pelosi's visit to the breakaway province.

George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China has launched a series of military exercises effectively blockading Taiwan in response to Speaker Pelosi's visit to the breakaway province. Also, South Korea's president avoids Nancy Pelosi during her visit to the DMZ.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss military instability in the Balkans. The situation is strained between Armenia and Azerbaijan as NATO seems to be pushing to open a new front against Russia on the Serbia-Kosovo border.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Russia and China are moving to de-dollarize their economic holdings as the UK economy seems to be heading for a cliff. Also, Germany struggles for energy as the Gazprom turbine issue impedes gas flow from Russia.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss the national security state's anti-Russia campaign. The attack on the Uhuru movement is a warning to Black activists. Also, the US government is turning to FARA laws to pursue reckless charges of Russian influence in US politics.Theresa Lundy, principal and founder of TML Communications, a leading public relations, communications, and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, and business columnist at Metro Philly, joins us to discuss domestic politics. AIPAC has invested millions in influencing US politics. Also, Kansas voters push back against anti-abortion rulings.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. In an apparent defeat for US imperialism, Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil have reaffirmed their neutrality regarding the Ukraine conflict.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author, joins the CIA's use of Nazis and mistrust in the media. Polls show that few people trust the US media. Also, we discuss the CIA's alliance with Nazis in Ukraine and Europe.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The senate has voted 95-1 to expand NATO into Sweden and Finland. Also, the Biden administration is executing a military exercise that includes assassinating North Korea's leadership and starting a nuclear war.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

