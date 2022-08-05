https://sputniknews.com/20220805/china-launches-massive-military-exercises-in-show-of-force-against-us-ambitions-in-taiwan-1098119045.html

China Launches Massive Military Exercises in Show of Force Against US Ambitions in Taiwan

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan have a packed show filled with awesome guests. They discuss everything from the FBI raid of... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

China launches massive military exercises in show of force against US ambitions in Taiwan On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan have a packed show filled with awesome guests. They discuss everything from the FBI raid of the African People's Socialist Party and the new changes to the IRS, to the upcoming Hands off Assange protest and of course, all things China.

Robert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectMark Frost - Economist/ Professor/ ConsultantMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of both the Facts On The Ground podcastKJ Noh - Journalist/ Political analyst/Writer/TeacherIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Robert Patillo to discuss the Democratic party funding the campagnes of Pro-Trump republicans for an 'easier win' in the elections. He also discusses the FBI raid of the African People’s Socialist Party.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with economist Mark Frost to discuss changes to the IRS that will directly affect the middle class and why it's being swept under the rug.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined briefly by Misty Winston to talk about her upcoming project 'Hands Off Assange' protest and KJ Noh to discuss China's reaction to speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

