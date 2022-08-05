https://sputniknews.com/20220805/beijing-cancels-meeting-between-chinese-us-defense-officials---foreign-ministry-1098142528.html
Beijing Cancels Meeting Between Chinese, US Defense Officials - Foreign Ministry
Beijing Cancels Meeting Between Chinese, US Defense Officials - Foreign Ministry
Beijing has cancelled a meeting between Chinese and US defense officials, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan.
Beijing has cancelled a meeting between Chinese and US defense officials, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan.Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced that Beijing decided to cancel bilateral working meetings between US and Chinese defense officials, and to halt cooperation between the two countries on maritime safety.The foreign ministry also said that China temporarily suspends cooperation with the United States on issues such as repatriation of illegal migrants, judicial assistance, transnational crime and climate change.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Beijing Cancels Meeting Between Chinese, US Defense Officials - Foreign Ministry
09:54 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 05.08.2022)
Beijing has cancelled a meeting between Chinese and US defense officials, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan.
Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced that Beijing decided to cancel bilateral working meetings between US and Chinese defense officials, and to halt cooperation between the two countries on maritime safety.
The foreign ministry also said that China temporarily suspends cooperation with the United States on issues such as repatriation of illegal migrants, judicial assistance, transnational crime and climate change.