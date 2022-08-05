https://sputniknews.com/20220805/beijing-cancels-meeting-between-chinese-us-defense-officials---foreign-ministry-1098142528.html

Beijing Cancels Meeting Between Chinese, US Defense Officials - Foreign Ministry

Beijing Cancels Meeting Between Chinese, US Defense Officials - Foreign Ministry

Beijing has cancelled a meeting between Chinese and US defense officials, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan. 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05T09:54+0000

2022-08-05T09:54+0000

2022-08-05T10:27+0000

china

us

officials

meeting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1098142528.jpg?1659695231

Beijing has cancelled a meeting between Chinese and US defense officials, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan.Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced that Beijing decided to cancel bilateral working meetings between US and Chinese defense officials, and to halt cooperation between the two countries on maritime safety.The foreign ministry also said that China temporarily suspends cooperation with the United States on issues such as repatriation of illegal migrants, judicial assistance, transnational crime and climate change.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, us, officials, meeting