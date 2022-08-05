https://sputniknews.com/20220805/azerbaijans-president-accuses-armenia-of-not-fulfilling-obligations-1098289088.html

Azerbaijan’s President Accuses Armenia of Not Fulfilling Obligations

Azerbaijan’s President Accuses Armenia of Not Fulfilling Obligations

BAKU (Sputnik) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has held phone talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel and has accused Armenia of not... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

Michel said on social media on Friday that he had separate calls with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.Earlier on Friday, the US State Department said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Pashinyan and Aliyev and urged "direct dialogue" to resolve issues resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.Azerbaijan launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, citing Armenian provocations as a reason for the move and seized several strategic heights. Armenia reported multiple casualties as a result of drone strikes conducted by the Azerbaijani military.Russian peacekeepers on the ground accused Azerbaijan of violating the existing ceasefire regime.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation of a protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. The Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region since then to oversee the implementation of the truce.

