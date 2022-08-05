https://sputniknews.com/20220805/at-least-24-people-dead-due-to-flash-flooding-in-uganda-1098130389.html

At Least 24 People Dead Due to Flash Flooding in Uganda

Edward Simiyu of the NGO Mercy Corps Uganda cited climate change as a contributing factor to the extreme weather. Flooding in the area of Mbale has increased over the past five years, with a muddy landslide destroying a school in Uganda in 2018, killing dozens of people.“The situation is very serious,” said Simiyu. “A lot of medical teams are needed on the ground. Dead bodies are being recovered, and more and more people are injured.”At least three health facilities have been damaged by the flash flooding, with injured people having to travel up to 60 miles to reach the nearest hospital. Attempts to rescue those in the city of Mbale have also been delayed by the severe rainfall.Uganda’s government has sent out emergency supplies and is also working alongside humanitarian aid agencies to try and supply shelter for those left displaced by the onslaught of flooding; they are, however, struggling to do so. More rainfall is also predicted to come over the next month, meaning rescue and recovery goals for the village may be hampered.“Many have lost everything and have had barely anything to eat over the last few days. There are small children who don’t have a change of clothes and many families are still looking for their loved ones,” said Joseph Ssenkumba, of the Association of Ambulance Professionals Uganda.The government has been attempting to move those from the areas around Mount Elgon which have been severely struck. Their goal is to relocate 100,000 people; thus far they have relocated just 2,500.

