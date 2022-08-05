https://sputniknews.com/20220805/after-us-pakistans-army-chief-seeks-help-from-uae-saudi-arabia-over-imf-loan-deal-1098166525.html

After US, Pakistan's Army Chief Seeks Help From UAE, Saudi Arabia Over IMF Loan Deal

Late last month, the Pakistan Army chief reached out to the Joe Biden administration for an early dispersal of a loan from the International Monetary Fund... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has sought assistance from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to help Islamabad secure an immediate release of $1.2 billion in funds under the IMF program, Geo News reported on Friday.The news of General Bajwa calling on the UAE and Saudi Arabia to influence the IMF on the matter came on a day when Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail warned the country's people of "bad days" ahead.Blaming the erstwhile Imran Khan government for Pakistan's current economic misery, Ismail announced curbing imports for the next three months."During the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, the country's budget deficit was $1,600 billion, and in the last four years under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime, that figure ballooned to $3,500," the finance minister said during a public event at the Pakistan Stock Exchange."No country can grow and be stable with this kind of current account deficit. When you raise the budget deficit and also increase the loans by 80 percent, it has an adverse impact on the economy," Ismail explained.Pakistan's imports accounted for $80 billion during the last fiscal, while exports stood at $31 billion.Last month, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves plummeted to $8.5 billion. It could have sustained imports for less than 45 days and its currency hit a record low of 240 against the US dollar.Although the local currency has recovered since then, with the Pakistani rupee rising to 224 against the US dollar and the forex reserves gaining ground to reach $14.2 billion as of August 5.Despite the recent uptick, Pakistan's economy is still not out of the doldrums as the country's current foreign reserves are only enough to sustain two months of imports.In addition to that, Pakistan needs urgent funds to avoid defaults on its foreign debt.In the next 12 months, Islamabad has to pay approximately $21 billion to its external creditors. Pakistan and the IMF signed an agreement on the release of the remaining amount under the EFF in July. The final approval regarding the deal, however, is only expected after the IMF's Executive Board takes up the matter later this month.

