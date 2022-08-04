https://sputniknews.com/20220804/wti-crude-drops-below-90-per-barrel-first-time-since-february-21-1098117637.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil prices are trading down about 1%, and US crude blend WTI fell below $90 per barrel for the first time since February 21, trading data shows.
As of 4:22 p.m. Moscow time (13:22 GMT), the price of October futures for Brent crude fell by 1.06% to $95.76 per barrel, while September futures for WTI were down 0.76% to $89.97.
The decline occurred after the OPEC+ alliance announced it would increase oil production
by 100,000 barrels per day in September, slowly boosting the global output in order to address the high fuel prices.
Fuel costs remain high globally
Fuel costs remain high globally due to the sanctions slapped on Russia by the US, Britain and the EU following the start of the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, gas and coal prices reached all-time highs, exacerbating a major wave of inflation that was affecting many countries.