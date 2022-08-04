International
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/wti-crude-drops-below-90-per-barrel-first-time-since-february-21-1098117637.html
WTI Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21
WTI Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil prices are trading down about 1%, and US crude blend WTI fell below $90 per barrel for the first time since February 21, trading... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T13:41+0000
2022-08-04T13:41+0000
oil
oil
wti
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/36/1079033644_0:54:3446:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_07fdcca3e4ab1637830e64035ee65bea.jpg
As of 4:22 p.m. Moscow time (13:22 GMT), the price of October futures for Brent crude fell by 1.06% to $95.76 per barrel, while September futures for WTI were down 0.76% to $89.97.The decline occurred after the OPEC+ alliance announced it would increase oil production by 100,000 barrels per day in September, slowly boosting the global output in order to address the high fuel prices.Fuel costs remain high globally due to the sanctions slapped on Russia by the US, Britain and the EU following the start of the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, gas and coal prices reached all-time highs, exacerbating a major wave of inflation that was affecting many countries. exacerbating a major wave of inflation that was affecting many countries. Paul Dobson, Сегодня в 16:38
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/36/1079033644_359:0:3088:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7f8c642402c96fc812d0145a7d60b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil, oil, wti

WTI Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21

13:41 GMT 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Eric GayThe sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil prices are trading down about 1%, and US crude blend WTI fell below $90 per barrel for the first time since February 21, trading data shows.
As of 4:22 p.m. Moscow time (13:22 GMT), the price of October futures for Brent crude fell by 1.06% to $95.76 per barrel, while September futures for WTI were down 0.76% to $89.97.
The decline occurred after the OPEC+ alliance announced it would increase oil production by 100,000 barrels per day in September, slowly boosting the global output in order to address the high fuel prices.
Fuel costs remain high globally due to the sanctions slapped on Russia by the US, Britain and the EU following the start of the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, gas and coal prices reached all-time highs, exacerbating a major wave of inflation that was affecting many countries. exacerbating a major wave of inflation that was affecting many countries. Paul Dobson, Сегодня в 16:38
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала