US-Russia Trade Reached Record Low in June 2022 - Census Bureau

US-Russia Trade Reached Record Low in June 2022 - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The trade balance between Russia and the United States has hit a record low amid an increasing number of US-imposed sanctions and other... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

In June 2022, the United States imported goods from Russia in the amount of $661 million, marking a significant decrease from the $1.1 billion in May, the data revealed.Russia imported goods from the United States in the amount of $58 million, a decrease from the $77 million in imports in May, the data also showed.This leaves the United States with a negative trade balance with Russia of -$603 million, with a year-to-date decrease of $9.9 billion.Bilateral economic relations greatly deteriorated after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine and the United States and its allies in the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia.

