US-Russia Trade Reached Record Low in June 2022 - Census Bureau
US-Russia Trade Reached Record Low in June 2022 - Census Bureau
04.08.2022
US-Russia Trade Reached Record Low in June 2022 - Census Bureau

16:19 GMT 04.08.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The trade balance between Russia and the United States has hit a record low amid an increasing number of US-imposed sanctions and other restrictive measures, according to the latest data published by the Census Bureau on Thursday.
In June 2022, the United States imported goods from Russia in the amount of $661 million, marking a significant decrease from the $1.1 billion in May, the data revealed.
Russia imported goods from the United States in the amount of $58 million, a decrease from the $77 million in imports in May, the data also showed.
This leaves the United States with a negative trade balance with Russia of -$603 million, with a year-to-date decrease of $9.9 billion.
Bilateral economic relations greatly deteriorated after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine and the United States and its allies in the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia.
