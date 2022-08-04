US Expects Further Incursions From China’s Military in Taiwan Territory - Kirby

https://sputniknews.com/20220804/us-expects-further-incursions-from-chinas-military-in-taiwan-territory---kirby-1098126561.html
"We're expecting more exercises, more bellicosity and rhetoric we're expecting additional incursions, and we'll see how this plays out. As I said, there is no reason for this to erupt into a crisis. There's no reason for this to come to blows and nobody wants to see that happen," Kirby said during a briefing.Kirby dismissed Chinese criticism and military threats as a way of disguising Beijing's real intention for a military build up.On August 2, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a controversial move despite fiery protests from Beijing that led to a strong condemnation of the Biden administration's infringement of China's sovereignty.The PLA launched a series of military exercises around Taiwan beginning on August 2 and said the exercises will include live fire at targets.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government expects China's People’s Liberation Army to proceed with further military incursions in Taiwan’s territory, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.
"We're expecting more exercises, more bellicosity and rhetoric we're expecting additional incursions, and we'll see how this plays out. As I said, there is no reason for this to erupt into a crisis. There's no reason for this to come to blows and nobody wants to see that happen," Kirby said during a briefing.
Kirby dismissed Chinese criticism and military threats as a way of disguising Beijing's real intention for a military build up.
"They're boiling the frog, right they're taking they're taking the temperature up to a higher level with perhaps the intention of maintaining that sort of intensity," Kirby said, adding that China might want to use this to establish a permanent increased presence in the area.
On August 2, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a controversial move despite fiery protests from Beijing that led to a strong condemnation of the Biden administration's infringement of China's sovereignty.
The PLA launched a series of military exercises around Taiwan beginning on August 2 and said the exercises will include live fire at targets.