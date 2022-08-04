https://sputniknews.com/20220804/us-expects-further-incursions-from-chinas-military-in-taiwan-territory---kirby-1098126561.html

US Expects Further Incursions From China’s Military in Taiwan Territory - Kirby

US Expects Further Incursions From China’s Military in Taiwan Territory - Kirby

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government expects China's People’s Liberation Army to proceed with further military incursions in Taiwan’s territory, National... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T21:07+0000

2022-08-04T21:07+0000

2022-08-04T21:07+0000

taiwan

china

nancy pelosi

john kirby

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098098473_0:1:1685:949_1920x0_80_0_0_8e30f5841de11a459b52c9f4025f1a91.jpg

"We're expecting more exercises, more bellicosity and rhetoric we're expecting additional incursions, and we'll see how this plays out. As I said, there is no reason for this to erupt into a crisis. There's no reason for this to come to blows and nobody wants to see that happen," Kirby said during a briefing.Kirby dismissed Chinese criticism and military threats as a way of disguising Beijing's real intention for a military build up.On August 2, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a controversial move despite fiery protests from Beijing that led to a strong condemnation of the Biden administration's infringement of China's sovereignty.The PLA launched a series of military exercises around Taiwan beginning on August 2 and said the exercises will include live fire at targets.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

taiwan, china, nancy pelosi, john kirby