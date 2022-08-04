https://sputniknews.com/20220804/us-does-not-deploy-nuclear-armed-missiles-outside-its-territory---special-envoy-1098127238.html
US Does Not Deploy Nuclear Armed Missiles Outside Its Territory - Special Envoy
US Does Not Deploy Nuclear Armed Missiles Outside Its Territory - Special Envoy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States does not deploy nuclear armed missiles outside of its territory, US Special Representative for Nuclear... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T22:05+0000
2022-08-04T22:05+0000
2022-08-04T22:05+0000
un
nuclear weapons
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091996771_0:49:640:409_1920x0_80_0_0_d14c32ce29d94a3c665f9ccfcba77e4d.jpg
"We are not deploying nuclear armed land-based missiles outside of our national territory to other NPT nuclear weapon states," Sheinman said.The official also said the US is not developing nuclear armed hypersonic glide vehicles.The global conference brings countries together to review the NPT every five years. Under the NPT, the nuclear five - Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and China - agreed to never transfer nuclear weapons or share the technology with non-nuclear nations.Despite its historic significance as a cornerstone of the global non-proliferation regime, however, the treaty has been criticized for failing to encourage nuclear-armed nations to give up their arsenals or to stop non-nuclear states from building an atomic bomb.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091996771_16:0:625:457_1920x0_80_0_0_fa621ab2b9712f8ee0f954641f1b7019.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un, nuclear weapons, us
US Does Not Deploy Nuclear Armed Missiles Outside Its Territory - Special Envoy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States does not deploy nuclear armed missiles outside of its territory, US Special Representative for Nuclear Nonproliferation Adam Sheinman said during the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) review conference.
"We are not deploying nuclear armed land-based missiles outside of our national territory to other NPT nuclear weapon states," Sheinman said.
The official also said the US is not developing nuclear armed hypersonic glide vehicles.
The global conference brings countries together to review the NPT every five years. Under the NPT, the nuclear five - Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and China - agreed to never transfer nuclear weapons or share the technology with non-nuclear nations.
Despite its historic significance as a cornerstone of the global non-proliferation regime, however, the treaty has been criticized for failing to encourage nuclear-armed nations to give up their arsenals or to stop non-nuclear states from building an atomic bomb.