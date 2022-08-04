https://sputniknews.com/20220804/ukrainian-troops-shell-donetsk-drama-theater-hosting-farewell-to-deceased-colonel-kachura-1098102976.html

Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Drama Theater Hosting Farewell to Deceased Colonel Kachura - Video

Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Drama Theater Hosting Farewell to Deceased Colonel Kachura - Video

DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have shelled the building of the Donetsk Drama Theater, hosting the farewell to the deceased Olga Kachura — the legendary... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T08:14+0000

2022-08-04T08:14+0000

2022-08-04T08:43+0000

russia

ukraine

dpr

donetsk

donetsk people's republic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098102831_120:0:1313:671_1920x0_80_0_0_32d0399020cf9d5ae56463d194259cc9.jpg

The center of the city is under intense shelling, according to the correspondent. Though air defenses went off, at least two shells were missed.The farewell ceremony did not start because of the shelling, everyone was evacuated to shelters.Kachura was a colonel of the DPR militia from the city of Gorlovka, who fought over the years as Kiev waged war against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. She was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation and Hero of the DPR.Over the past months, Ukrainian forces have intensified their attacks on Donetsk and other Donbass cities, destroying apartment buildings and bombarding residential areas with landmines. At least 283 civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling since the beginning of tensions in mid-February, the DPR authorities reported.

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, dpr, donetsk, donetsk people's republic