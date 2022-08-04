https://sputniknews.com/20220804/ukrainian-troops-shell-donetsk-drama-theater-hosting-farewell-to-deceased-colonel-kachura-1098102976.html
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Drama Theater Hosting Farewell to Deceased Colonel Kachura - Video
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Drama Theater Hosting Farewell to Deceased Colonel Kachura - Video
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have shelled the building of the Donetsk Drama Theater, hosting the farewell to the deceased Olga Kachura — the legendary... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T08:14+0000
2022-08-04T08:14+0000
2022-08-04T08:43+0000
russia
ukraine
dpr
donetsk
donetsk people's republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098102831_120:0:1313:671_1920x0_80_0_0_32d0399020cf9d5ae56463d194259cc9.jpg
The center of the city is under intense shelling, according to the correspondent. Though air defenses went off, at least two shells were missed.The farewell ceremony did not start because of the shelling, everyone was evacuated to shelters.Kachura was a colonel of the DPR militia from the city of Gorlovka, who fought over the years as Kiev waged war against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. She was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation and Hero of the DPR.Over the past months, Ukrainian forces have intensified their attacks on Donetsk and other Donbass cities, destroying apartment buildings and bombarding residential areas with landmines. At least 283 civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling since the beginning of tensions in mid-February, the DPR authorities reported.
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098102831_269:0:1164:671_1920x0_80_0_0_6c2b0426484c2727e656551d98bd57a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, dpr, donetsk, donetsk people's republic
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Drama Theater Hosting Farewell to Deceased Colonel Kachura - Video
08:14 GMT 04.08.2022 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 04.08.2022)
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have shelled the building of the Donetsk Drama Theater, hosting the farewell to the deceased Olga Kachura — the legendary commander of the rocket artillery division of the People's Militia of the DPR, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The center of the city is under intense shelling, according to the correspondent. Though air defenses went off, at least two shells were missed.
The farewell ceremony did not start because of the shelling, everyone was evacuated to shelters.
Kachura was a colonel of the DPR militia from the city of Gorlovka, who fought over the years as Kiev waged war against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. She was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation and Hero of the DPR.
Over the past months, Ukrainian forces have intensified their attacks on Donetsk
and other Donbass cities, destroying apartment buildings and bombarding residential areas with landmines. At least 283 civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling since the beginning of tensions in mid-February, the DPR authorities reported.