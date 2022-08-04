International
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/tybuffoon-pelosi-hits-taipei-1098126967.html
Tybuffoon Pelosi Hits Taipei
Tybuffoon Pelosi Hits Taipei
After Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, tensions between Taiwan and mainland China have been at their highest point in recent memory. Less than 24 hours after... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T21:28+0000
2022-08-04T21:28+0000
nancy pelosi
taiwan
taipei
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098126796_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_61521e9f3ac7c45bd7938386fb24de73.jpg
Officially, the United States supports mainland China’s claim to the island, called the One-China Policy. The House speaker’s trip to visit the government in Taiwan stood in direct opposition to that policy, with Beijing warning Pelosi that there would be consequences if she visited the island that they consider their territory.Both President Joe Biden and the Department of Defense warned Pelosi of the dangers of the trip, saying it was “not a good idea right now,” and feared it would increase tensions between the United States and China and possibly put China on a more aggressive path towards unification.Some missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, also increasing tensions between Asia’s two largest economies. China said all missiles hit their targets, so this could be seen as a warning to the United States, which has troops stationed in the country.Tensions between Taiwan and China had been cooling over the last decade, with economic ties and commercial flights increasing in recent years. However, those gains seem to have been erased by Pelosi’s trip.China’s military drills around the island are expected to last 72 hours. The Taiwan strait that separates it from the mainland is a mere 100 miles wide.
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/pelosis-taiwan-trip-how-china-could-wreak-vengeance-on-taipei--washington-1098124195.html
taipei
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098126796_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_87786d1aefdda101e611fd168b8aad0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nancy pelosi, taiwan, taipei, china

Tybuffoon Pelosi Hits Taipei

21:28 GMT 04.08.2022
© Ted RallNancy Pelosi Leaves a Mess for Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi Leaves a Mess for Taiwan - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© Ted Rall
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
After Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, tensions between Taiwan and mainland China have been at their highest point in recent memory. Less than 24 hours after her visit, China demonstrated its long-range missile capabilities by firing at least 11 missiles around the island on Thursday.
Officially, the United States supports mainland China’s claim to the island, called the One-China Policy. The House speaker’s trip to visit the government in Taiwan stood in direct opposition to that policy, with Beijing warning Pelosi that there would be consequences if she visited the island that they consider their territory.
Both President Joe Biden and the Department of Defense warned Pelosi of the dangers of the trip, saying it was “not a good idea right now,” and feared it would increase tensions between the United States and China and possibly put China on a more aggressive path towards unification.
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers training at their barracks in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang province - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
Pelosi's Taiwan Trip: How China Could Wreak Vengeance on Taipei & Washington
17:48 GMT
Some missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, also increasing tensions between Asia’s two largest economies. China said all missiles hit their targets, so this could be seen as a warning to the United States, which has troops stationed in the country.
Tensions between Taiwan and China had been cooling over the last decade, with economic ties and commercial flights increasing in recent years. However, those gains seem to have been erased by Pelosi’s trip.
China’s military drills around the island are expected to last 72 hours. The Taiwan strait that separates it from the mainland is a mere 100 miles wide.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала