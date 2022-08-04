International
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/twitter-blocks-ria-novosti-accounts-in-eu-and-uk-1098109276.html
Twitter Blocks Ria Novosti Accounts in EU and UK
Twitter Blocks Ria Novosti Accounts in EU and UK
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter accounts of Ria Novosti are blocked in all countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom. 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T10:16+0000
2022-08-04T10:16+0000
russia
ria novosti
twitter
ban
eu
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg
Access is denied to Ria Novosti (rianru) and all related accounts, including @riabreakingnews, @rsportru and @1prime_ru.Western corporations have been persecuting Russian media over the past years, blocking or otherwise limiting access to them on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. At the same time, European countries shut down websites, as well as radio and television broadcasts, of the Russian channels.Earlier this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to ban Russian media across the bloc in a broad censorship campaign.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:5:2714:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_b545be29b64bf927db1fa63eb28c2c85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ria novosti, twitter, ban, eu, europe

Twitter Blocks Ria Novosti Accounts in EU and UK

10:16 GMT 04.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DENIS CHARLETA picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France.
A picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DENIS CHARLET
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter accounts of Ria Novosti are blocked in all countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom.
Access is denied to Ria Novosti (rianru) and all related accounts, including @riabreakingnews, @rsportru and @1prime_ru.
Western corporations have been persecuting Russian media over the past years, blocking or otherwise limiting access to them on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. At the same time, European countries shut down websites, as well as radio and television broadcasts, of the Russian channels.
Earlier this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to ban Russian media across the bloc in a broad censorship campaign.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала