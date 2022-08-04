https://sputniknews.com/20220804/twitter-blocks-ria-novosti-accounts-in-eu-and-uk-1098109276.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter accounts of Ria Novosti are blocked in all countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom. 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
Access is denied to Ria Novosti (rianru) and all related accounts, including @riabreakingnews, @rsportru and @1prime_ru.Western corporations have been persecuting Russian media over the past years, blocking or otherwise limiting access to them on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. At the same time, European countries shut down websites, as well as radio and television broadcasts, of the Russian channels.Earlier this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to ban Russian media across the bloc in a broad censorship campaign.
Western corporations have been persecuting Russian media over the past years, blocking or otherwise limiting access to them
on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. At the same time, European countries shut down websites, as well as radio and television broadcasts, of the Russian channels.
Earlier this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to ban Russian media across the bloc in a broad censorship campaign.