Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing After 5 Chinese Missiles Fell in Japan's EEZ, Reports Say
Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing After 5 Chinese Missiles Fell in Japan's EEZ, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tokyo has lodged a protest with Beijing after five Chinese missiles fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, the Kyodo news agency... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
In connection with the incident, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori held a phone conversation with the Chinese ambassador to Japan, during which he demanded an immediate halt to military exercises.Earlier in the day, China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the island.Beijing reacted strongly to the visit, calling it a provocation and pledging that there would be serious consequences for Washington.Taiwan, which has been governed separately from mainland China since the end of the civil war in 1949, remains a major issue for the Chinese government. Beijing considers the island part of Chinese territory and sees any attempts from foreign states to establish separate contacts with Taipei as a brazen violation of national sovereignty.
china, japan, taiwan, asia & pacific

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing After 5 Chinese Missiles Fell in Japan's EEZ, Reports Say

12:23 GMT 04.08.2022
In this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands.
In this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tokyo has lodged a protest with Beijing after five Chinese missiles fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.
In connection with the incident, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori held a phone conversation with the Chinese ambassador to Japan, during which he demanded an immediate halt to military exercises.
Earlier in the day, China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the island.
Beijing reacted strongly to the visit, calling it a provocation and pledging that there would be serious consequences for Washington.
People walk past a billboard welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
People walk past a billboard welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
People walk past a billboard welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
Taiwan, which has been governed separately from mainland China since the end of the civil war in 1949, remains a major issue for the Chinese government. Beijing considers the island part of Chinese territory and sees any attempts from foreign states to establish separate contacts with Taipei as a brazen violation of national sovereignty.
