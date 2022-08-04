https://sputniknews.com/20220804/tokyo-lodges-protest-with-beijing-after-5-chinese-missiles-fell-in-japans-eez-reports-say-1098114192.html

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing After 5 Chinese Missiles Fell in Japan's EEZ, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tokyo has lodged a protest with Beijing after five Chinese missiles fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, the Kyodo news agency

china

japan

taiwan

asia & pacific

In connection with the incident, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori held a phone conversation with the Chinese ambassador to Japan, during which he demanded an immediate halt to military exercises.Earlier in the day, China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the island.Beijing reacted strongly to the visit, calling it a provocation and pledging that there would be serious consequences for Washington.Taiwan, which has been governed separately from mainland China since the end of the civil war in 1949, remains a major issue for the Chinese government. Beijing considers the island part of Chinese territory and sees any attempts from foreign states to establish separate contacts with Taipei as a brazen violation of national sovereignty.

china, japan, taiwan, asia & pacific