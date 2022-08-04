International
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/senior-defense-official-directs-pentagon-employees-to-retain-text-messages-other-data-1098129312.html
Senior Defense Official Directs Pentagon Employees to Retain Text Messages, Other Data
Senior Defense Official Directs Pentagon Employees to Retain Text Messages, Other Data
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks has issued a memorandum to Department of Defense (DoD) employees directing employees to retain... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T23:39+0000
2022-08-04T23:39+0000
us department of defense (dod)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082921641_0:189:2968:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_db94ae89a1cd67a74bd133d25ba4e04d.jpg
“The memo reminds users of DoD mobile devices that under existing DoD instructions, DoD users are required to retain text messages that qualify as federal records,” Breasseale said on Thursday. “It also directs that effective immediately, DoD information service providers are to capture and save the data resident on DoD-provisioned mobile devices when they are returned by their users.”Breasseale said the memorandum directs the chief information officer to work with other areas of the Defense Department to ensure that employees adhere to the directive.Meanwhile, officials will work with the Defense Department General Counsel to look at current policies and procedures and complete a report within the next 30 days that will be sent to Hicks to determine whether if any recommendations of actions are needed to ensure compliance with the Federal Records Act, Breasseale said.Hicks issued the memorandum after the corporate media reported the Defense Department did not retain cell phone data of former senior officials upon their departure, including records related to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Breasseale added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082921641_120:0:2849:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_172cb365cf991f55738a8e86dd4e57b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us department of defense (dod)

Senior Defense Official Directs Pentagon Employees to Retain Text Messages, Other Data

23:39 GMT 04.08.2022
© Mel EvansUnited States Military Academy cadet Kiefer Ragay stands in a projection of data results, as he talks to fellow cadets at the Cyber Research Center at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., Wednesday, April 9, 2014.
United States Military Academy cadet Kiefer Ragay stands in a projection of data results, as he talks to fellow cadets at the Cyber Research Center at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., Wednesday, April 9, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© Mel Evans
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks has issued a memorandum to Department of Defense (DoD) employees directing employees to retain federal records, including text messages, Acting Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said.
“The memo reminds users of DoD mobile devices that under existing DoD instructions, DoD users are required to retain text messages that qualify as federal records,” Breasseale said on Thursday. “It also directs that effective immediately, DoD information service providers are to capture and save the data resident on DoD-provisioned mobile devices when they are returned by their users.”
Breasseale said the memorandum directs the chief information officer to work with other areas of the Defense Department to ensure that employees adhere to the directive.
Meanwhile, officials will work with the Defense Department General Counsel to look at current policies and procedures and complete a report within the next 30 days that will be sent to Hicks to determine whether if any recommendations of actions are needed to ensure compliance with the Federal Records Act, Breasseale said.
Hicks issued the memorandum after the corporate media reported the Defense Department did not retain cell phone data of former senior officials upon their departure, including records related to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Breasseale added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала