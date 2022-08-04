Russia's Medvedev Says US Will Face Global Consequences After Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan

https://sputniknews.com/20220804/russias-medvedev-says-us-will-face-global-consequences-after-pelosis-trip-to-taiwan-1098104563.html

He also expressed his skepticism regarding statements from the White House, which claimed that the administration hadn't approved Pelosi's trip and had warned her about possible risks. Medvedev noted it was nothing but a staged play.Pelosi travelled to Taiwan on Tuesday as part of her Asian tour, despite multiple warnings from Beijing, saying that such a move is a provocation undermining US-China relations and a violation of the One-China policy, which stipulates that Taiwan is not an independent state, but a part of the country.Following the visit, the situation around has sharply escalated, with China launching large-scale military drills with live-firing exercises.

