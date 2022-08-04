Russia's Medvedev Says US Will Face Global Consequences After Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will see serious global consequences, such as deteriorating security situation in Asia, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev told Sputnik on Thursday.
"This is probably what the Americans, who are fueling regional tensions, wanted, but in vain. After all, they will have much more serious consequences on a global scale. Security in Asia will deteriorate dramatically. The distrust will be enormous. Markets will continue to fall. Prices of gasoline and groceries will rise," Medvedev said.
He also expressed his skepticism regarding statements from the White House, which claimed that the administration hadn't approved Pelosi's trip and had warned her about possible risks. Medvedev noted it was nothing but a staged play.
"Such visits are planned in advance. Scenarios are written for all participants. The roles in them are distributed, the remarks are scrupulously coordinated. There are no internal contradictions between the Biden administration and Congress on this issue," the ex-president said.
Pelosi travelled to Taiwan on Tuesday as part of her Asian tour, despite multiple warnings from Beijing, saying that such a move is a provocation undermining US-China relations and a violation of the One-China policy, which stipulates that Taiwan is not an independent state, but a part of the country.
Following the visit, the situation around has sharply escalated, with China launching large-scale military drills with live-firing exercises.