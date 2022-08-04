https://sputniknews.com/20220804/rare-snake-calliophis-castoe-captured-on-camera-in-indias-maharashtra---photo-1098111316.html

Rare Snake 'Calliophis Castoe' Captured on Camera in India's Maharashtra - Photo

Calliophis castoe, also known as a coral snake, is touted as one of the least-known venomous snake species found in India. It belongs to the Elapidae family... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

Indian wildlife and zoology researchers have found a rare Calliophis castoe snake - nine years after it was last spotted in Amboli Village in Maharashtra state.Commonly spotted in the Western Ghats of India, the Calliophis castoe snake was rediscovered at Gagan Bawda, a town in Kolhapur District, by zoology student Sachin Kamble and wildlife researcher Praveen H.N.Research papers published in the international journal Hamadryad revealed that the 80-cm long Calliophis castoe snake was found while a hole was being dug in the garden of a house. It was lying two feet below the ground in loose soil.Kamble noted that due to frequent sightings of Calliophis castoe snake in the region, the rich biodiversity of Gagan Bawda, the Western Ghats have received additional attention.“Earlier, the sighting of this snake was recorded in the town of Ajara by Mayur Jadhav and his colleagues," Kamble shared.

