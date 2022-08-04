https://sputniknews.com/20220804/rare-snake-calliophis-castoe-captured-on-camera-in-indias-maharashtra---photo-1098111316.html
Rare Snake 'Calliophis Castoe' Captured on Camera in India's Maharashtra - Photo
Calliophis castoe, also known as a coral snake, is touted as one of the least-known venomous snake species found in India. It belongs to the Elapidae family. The reptile has 15 recognized genus, of which five have been spotted in the country.
Indian wildlife and zoology researchers have found a rare Calliophis castoe snake - nine years after it was last spotted in Amboli Village in Maharashtra state.
Commonly spotted in the Western Ghats of India, the Calliophis castoe snake was rediscovered at Gagan Bawda, a town in Kolhapur District, by zoology student Sachin Kamble and wildlife researcher Praveen H.N.
Research papers published in the international journal Hamadryad
revealed that the 80-cm long Calliophis castoe snake was found while a hole was being dug in the garden of a house. It was lying two feet below the ground in loose soil.
“It was identified as Calliophis castoe based on its mixed-colour, slender body, orange stripe on the head, and uniform orange coloration under the tail," Herpetologist Varad Giri told English daily Times of India.
Kamble noted that due to frequent sightings of Calliophis castoe snake in the region, the rich biodiversity of Gagan Bawda, the Western Ghats have received additional attention.
“Earlier, the sighting of this snake was recorded in the town of Ajara by Mayur Jadhav and his colleagues," Kamble shared.