Prince Harry Reportedly Files Second Lawsuit Against UK Government, Scotland Yard
Prince Harry Reportedly Files Second Lawsuit Against UK Government, Scotland Yard
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit against the UK government and Scotland Yard related to the decision that bans him from paying for...
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit against the UK government and Scotland Yard related to the decision that bans him from paying for police protection when in the country, according to the court's ruling disseminated by UK media on Thursday.
"It is at an early stage, no hearings have been listed yet and no decisions have been made," the Judicial Office said.
The new case is connected to a January decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which ruled that private individuals should not be allowed to pay for police to protect them.
Prince Harry challenged the February 2020 decision of RAVEC, according to which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after stepping down as full-time working members of the Royal Family, would be neither granted the same level of personal protection nor be able to pay for local police protection on their own while visiting the UK. RAVEC stated that personal protection would be provided to the Sussexes on a case-by-case basis through periodic risk assessments.
The Duke of Sussex stepped down from his work as a member of the Royal Family in April 2020 and moved with his family to Canada and then to the United States. He reached an agreement with the Queen that his family will be allowed to earn their own income and pursue their own private charitable interests.