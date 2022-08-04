https://sputniknews.com/20220804/president-of-indian-national-cultural-center-india-day-would-be-impossible-without-russians-love-1098119371.html

President of Indian National Cultural Center: India Day Would Be Impossible Without Russians' Love

The upcoming India Day Festival, which is slated to be held in Moscow from August 11-14, is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Russian-Indian diplomatic... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

In an exclusive comment for Sputnik, Sammy Kotwani, president of the Indian National Cultural Center (SITA), explained that the India Day Festival is happening because there's "a big interest from the Russian side."Kotwani said that organizers will now get a chance to show off more of the rich Indian culture."Our Indian culture is food, movies, which you know, there's nothing new about it. Yoga, simple practices, which will make you stronger. Moscow is a very big city, so more international cultures have to make the city much better. So I think this type of participation is always welcome,” he informed.Mr Kotwani emphasized that this festival is also a way to tell the world about the time-tested Russia-India friendship.When asked if Indians are interested in hosting a reciprocal Russia Day Festival, Kotwani responded with an emphatic "yes."The festival is timed to coincide with India's Independence Day, which is usually celebrated with much fanfare on August 15. This year, the event is also dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Russian-Indian diplomatic relations. The event will be held in Ostrov Mechty (Dream Island), an amusement park in Moscow, on August 11-14.

