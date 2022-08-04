https://sputniknews.com/20220804/photos-spacex-team-heading-to-australia-to-check-reports-of-debris-from-dragons-trunk-1098124824.html

PHOTOS: SpaceX Team Heading to Australia to Check Reports of Debris From Dragon's Trunk

PHOTOS: SpaceX Team Heading to Australia to Check Reports of Debris From Dragon's Trunk

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A SpaceX team is currently heading to Australia to check recent reports of debris from the space capsule Dragon’s trunk that was found... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

"We did get reports of debris from a trunk, a dragon trunk that had landed in the outback of Australia and we actually have a team that's going there to check that out," Reed said during a press conference. "We've been working closely with the State Department and with FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] and with the Australian Space Agency."Reed said the fall of the remnants of the Dragon capsule was accounted for during SpaceX calculations, including the possible trajectory and location of the debris fall.SpaceX models the possible trajectory and place of the fall of spacecraft debris and therefore the approximate place of the fall is known in advance, Reed added.Wreckage of unknown origin was found on a farm in Australia last week sticking out of the ground in the western part of the country. Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at the Australian National University, documented the discovery in a YouTube video. According to Tucker’s analysis, this could be the remnants of the Dragon space capsule that was launched in 2020 and entered the earth’s atmosphere on July 9.

