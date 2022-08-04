International
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics such as January 6th, Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, and more on...
Melik Abdul - Political analyst, Writer, and Republican strategistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentAngelo Giuliano - China-focused financial and geopolitical consultantIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Melik Abdul to discuss all things January 6th and the recent charges that have republicans up in arms.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with Elijah Magnier to discuss all things Ukraine, NATO, and Russia.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angelo Giuliano to speak about speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and China's reactions we may see in the future.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Sinks Global Markets While Putting World on Edge of War

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss breaking topics such as January 6th, Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, and more on Ukraine.
Melik Abdul - Political analyst, Writer, and Republican strategist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Angelo Giuliano - China-focused financial and geopolitical consultant
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Melik Abdul to discuss all things January 6th and the recent charges that have republicans up in arms.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with Elijah Magnier to discuss all things Ukraine, NATO, and Russia.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angelo Giuliano to speak about speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and China's reactions we may see in the future.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
