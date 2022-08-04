https://sputniknews.com/20220804/pelosis-taiwan-trip-fallout-primary-strategy-foreign-agents-registration-act-and-rumble-v-google-1098087561.html

Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Fallout, Primary Strategy, Foreign Agents Registration Act and Rumble v. Google

Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Fallout, Primary Strategy, Foreign Agents Registration Act and Rumble v. Google

The Department of Justice files lawsuit arguing that Idaho’s near total abortion ban violates federal law 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T09:15+0000

2022-08-04T09:15+0000

2022-08-04T09:15+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

nancy pelosi

taiwan

radio

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098087300_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd9747f8e250a3a0f4b44f1d020d217.png

Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Fallout, Primary Strategy, Foreign Agents Registration Act and Rumble v. Google The Department of Justice files lawsuit arguing that Idaho’s near total abortion ban violates federal law

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, author, veteran & former security analyst in Washington, DC. He’s the host of “Geopolitics in Conflict” Show on YouTube joins the show to talk about the fallout from Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. China is preparing demonstrations of military capabilities. The last time a US speaker of the House visited the island was 30 some years ago. And there is continued criticism from within the US. The New York Times today ran a story on how this visit could actually undermine US efforts to build relationships in East Asia, noting that our allies there might have wanted to be consulted about such an inflammatory move.Bruce Fein, former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States and one of the country’s leading constitutional scholars joins the show. Fein and the Misfits engage in a conversation about a series of FBI raids on properties in St. Louis, Missouri and St. Petersburg, Florida owned by the African People’s Socialist Party, a small anti-colonialist group that supports reparations for African Americans. The reason for the raid, the 80-year-old man is being accused of failing to fill out a form on the Justice Department’s website indicating that his group may have accepted funds from a man connected to the Russian government. More broadly, the FBI says that a Russian national by the name of Aleksandar Ionov provided money to the African People’s Socialist Party and asked them to circulate a petition to the United Nations saying that US colonialism has oppressed black people in the United States. Apparently, that’s a crime.Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump joins the program. They talk about results from Tuesday’s primaries. Trump-endorsed candidates won primaries for US Senate and Secretary of State in Arizona, Trump’s endorsed candidate for Governor of Arizona is leading in a race still too close to call, an anti-Trump Republican Congressman was ousted in Michigan, and in Missouri, one of the “Erics” that Trump endorsed, state Attorney General Eric Schmidt, beat former Governor Eric Grietens for the US Senate nomination. The only bright spot for anti-Trumpers was that Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have banned abortion.Chris Garaffa, technologist and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast joins the show to talk about a recent court decision that allows Rumble.com's antitrust lawsuit against Google to proceed.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, nancy pelosi, taiwan, аудио, radio, africa