https://sputniknews.com/20220804/pelosi-departs-taiwan-and-russia-weighs-in-eu-energy-crisis-worsens-iran-saudi-dente-1098090518.html

Pelosi Departs Taiwan and Russia Weighs In; EU Energy Crisis Worsens; Iran Saudi Dente

Pelosi Departs Taiwan and Russia Weighs In; EU Energy Crisis Worsens; Iran Saudi Dente

Russia supports China as Beijing defends its sovereignty as Pelosi departs from her caustic Taiwan trip. 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T09:27+0000

2022-08-04T09:27+0000

2022-08-04T09:27+0000

nordstream 2

taiwan

kosovo

julian assange

yemen

chuck schumer

radio

nancy pelosi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098090372_41:0:1285:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7857d389d776c3c0205b83dff510b76a.png

Pelosi Departs Taiwan and Russia Weighs In; EU Energy Crisis Worsens; Iran Saudi Dente Russia supports China's push for sovereignty as Pelosi departs from her caustic Taiwan trip.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss the China crisis. Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, and the fallout from her misadventure is just beginning. Also, China is encircling Taiwan, and many fear a military conflict is in the offing.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss Russia's response to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip. Russian diplomats are making it clear that they support China in this Taiwan crisis. Also, Russia says it's no longer in an age of cooperation with the West.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss censorship. Most of Facebook's fact-checking groups are CIA-linked and funded cutouts. Also, a 60 Minutes report on Nicaragua has been outed as a CIA-linked propaganda move.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Senate leader Chuck Schumer is pushing legislation that will have significant free speech implications should it pass. Also, the US is approving major arms sales to the Middle East and the Gulf States.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iraq and French foreign ministers are pushing fence-mending talks between Iran and the Saudis. Also, warring parties in Yemen renew a two-month peace agreement.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russian foreign policy. Russia has accused the US of direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Also, a Russian politician says Russia will aid China in any dispute with the US.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Australian journalist Andrew Fowler argues that the persecution of Julian Assange is a symptom of a declining empire. Also, some US politicians are pushing legislation protecting journalists from espionage violation accusations.Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the EU. A former German chancellor argues that his country should activate the Nordstream 2 pipeline. Also, the EU suffers from cold showers, and a lack of lights as the absence of Russian energy takes its toll.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

kosovo

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

nordstream 2, taiwan, kosovo, julian assange, yemen, chuck schumer, аудио, radio, nancy pelosi