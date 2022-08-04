https://sputniknews.com/20220804/paris-court-approves-us-request-on-withdrawal-extradition-request-on-russian-citizen-vinnik-1098106754.html

Paris Court Approves US Request on Withdrawal Extradition Request on Russian Citizen Vinnik

Paris Court Approves US Request on Withdrawal Extradition Request on Russian Citizen Vinnik

PARIS, August 4 (Sputnik) - The Investigation Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday approved the US request to withdraw Russian citizen Alexander... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T09:19+0000

2022-08-04T09:19+0000

2022-08-04T09:19+0000

france

greece

extradition

alexander vinnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106432/97/1064329781_0:0:2560:1439_1920x0_80_0_0_dd4c7907a74d955da5bad8b707783184.jpg

Vinnik’s lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik that the Russian citizen was immediately detained again after the court’s ruling, this time on Greece’s request.Belot did not rule out Vinnik’s extradition to the United States from Greece.Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the US, which accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. In the US, Vinnik faces 55 years in prison. France also filed charges against Vinnik. On January 23, 2020, Vinnik was extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and a 100,000 euro ($119,433) fine in December that year. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, greece, extradition, alexander vinnik