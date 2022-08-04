https://sputniknews.com/20220804/once-eradicated-polio-detected-in-more-new-york-water-samples-triggering-community-spread-fears-1098128500.html

Once-Eradicated Polio Detected in More New York Water Samples, Triggering Community Spread Fears

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported on Thursday two important revelations about polio in the Big Apple, including that a previously... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

According to the department, more wastewater samples from the Hudson River have returned samples positive for polio, a virus that in most infected people will have few ill effects, but in a small minority can have disastrous consequences, including meningitis and paralysis. It is spread by eating or drinking infected material.The Rockland case was the first to originate in the United States since 1979, and the first detected in the country since 1993, when a traveler arrived with the virus.In the US, children receive the inactivated poliovirus vaccine, which is delivered via injection, three times, at ages 2, 4 and 6. It is not the vaccine that in rare cases can produce polio infections.According to NBC4 New York, Orange County, where the new samples were found, has a much lower polio vaccination rate among two-year-olds - 59.45% - than the New York state average of 79.1%.

