International
Beijing Warns Washington's Taiwan Policies Will Fail as Chinese Military Launches Major Drills
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/live-updates-ukraine-shells-donetsk-with-8-missiles-on-thursday-authorities-say-1098094893.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Donetsk With 8 Missiles on Thursday, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Donetsk With 8 Missiles on Thursday, Authorities Say
Moscow launched the special military op in Ukraine in February, after Kiev's forces intensified attacks on Donbass, triggering mass evacuations of civilians... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T05:31+0000
2022-08-04T05:31+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094607000_0:240:2785:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_8220fe5087ed0d31474bd38df933c2e1.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094607000_28:0:2757:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a8b5204d792544cd75dc13ea36b8f612.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Military hardware is pictured in Bugas, Donetsk People's Republic. Tension began to escalate in Donbass on 17 February, with the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic reporting the most intense shellfire in months. Early on 24 February, Russia's President Putin announced his decision to launch a special military operation in response to requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Donetsk With 8 Missiles on Thursday, Authorities Say

05:31 GMT 04.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Moscow launched the special military op in Ukraine in February, after Kiev's forces intensified attacks on Donbass, triggering mass evacuations of civilians. President Vladimir Putin noted that the op aims to put an end to the eight-year-long war that Kiev wages against Donetsk and Lugansk.
Situation remains tense in Ukraine amid Moscow's special op, as Russian forces and militias are advancing, while Kiev's troops continue shelling cities in Donbass, including Donetsk.
In the meantime, the first vessel carrying grain left the port of Odessa earlier this week after Russia and Ukraine struck a deal to secure the flow of food and fertilizers via the Black Sea to avoid a global food crisis.
The ship transporting around 27,000 tons of corn, was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday, and it is expected to continue its trip to Lebanon.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
05:32 GMT 04.08.2022
Ukraine Endangers Civilians by Setting Up Military Bases in Schools, Residential Areas - Watchdog
A destroyed residential building in Mariupol, DPR. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
Ukraine Endangers Civilians by Setting Up Military Bases in Schools, Residential Areas - Watchdog
05:18 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала