LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Donetsk With 8 Missiles on Thursday, Authorities Say

Moscow launched the special military op in Ukraine in February, after Kiev's forces intensified attacks on Donbass, triggering mass evacuations of civilians. President Vladimir Putin noted that the op aims to put an end to the eight-year-long war that Kiev wages against Donetsk and Lugansk.

Situation remains tense in Ukraine amid Moscow's special op, as Russian forces and militias are advancing, while Kiev's troops continue shelling cities in Donbass, including Donetsk.

In the meantime, the first vessel carrying grain left the port of Odessa earlier this week after Russia and Ukraine struck a deal to secure the flow of food and fertilizers via the Black Sea to avoid a global food crisis.

The ship transporting around 27,000 tons of corn, was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday, and it is expected to continue its trip to Lebanon.

Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:

Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus