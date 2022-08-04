https://sputniknews.com/20220804/lavrov-says-had-no-contacts-with-blinken-during-asean-meetings-on-thursday-1098122008.html

Lavrov Says Had No Contacts With Blinken During ASEAN Meetings on Thursday

PHNOM PENH (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he had no interactions with US State Secretary Antony Blinken during meetings within... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

"We did not cross paths today. We were working according to the program," Lavrov told journalists when asked whether he met with Blinken on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings.Meanwhile, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Blinken would speak to Lavrov in Cambodia about a possible prisoner swap if has an opportunity to do so.Earlier in the day, the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region sentenced US basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in jail and imposed a 1 million ruble ($16,500) fine on her in a drug smuggling case.The 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference, 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, 12th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, 29th ASEAN Regional Forum, and other related meetings are taking place in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh from July 31 to August 6.ASEAN is a political and economic union of 10 member countries in Southeast Asia, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The ASEAN Plus Three format includes the 10 member countries plus China, South Korea, and Japan. Russia, as well as the US, are the bloc's dialogue partner countries.

