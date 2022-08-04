https://sputniknews.com/20220804/kremlin-russia-concerned-over-escalation-in-nagorno-karabakh-1098122186.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned over the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint and implement
"We are watching very carefully. Of course, we are concerned about the aggravation of the situation. We call on the sides to exercise restraint, and most importantly, to comply with all the provisions of the well-known trilateral documents," Peskov told reporters.The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect the ceasefire and exercise restraint."We express extreme concern regarding the escalation of tensions in the area of the Lachin corridor and other sections of the line of contact. We are calling on the parties to exercise restraint and maintain the ceasefire regime," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry noted that the conflict should be resolved by political and diplomatic means only and in accordance with trilateral agreements reached between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in November 2020.Azerbaijan launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, citing Armenian "provocations," and seized several strategic heights. The Russian peacekeepers accused the Azerbaijani military of violating the ceasefire regime. Armenia reported multiple casualties as a result of Azerbaijani drone strikes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned over the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint and implement trilateral agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We are watching very carefully. Of course, we are concerned about the aggravation of the situation. We call on the sides to exercise restraint, and most importantly, to comply with all the provisions of the well-known trilateral documents," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect the ceasefire and exercise restraint.
"We express extreme concern regarding the escalation of tensions in the area of the Lachin corridor and other sections of the line of contact. We are calling on the parties to exercise restraint and maintain the ceasefire regime," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry noted that the conflict should be resolved by political and diplomatic means only and in accordance with trilateral agreements reached between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in November 2020.
"Russian peacekeepers are taking all necessary measures to stabilize the situation 'in the field.' Active work is being carried out with both parties via all channels and at all levels, including the countries' highest leadership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov remains in close contact with Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts," the ministry added.
Azerbaijan launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, citing Armenian "provocations," and seized several strategic heights. The Russian peacekeepers accused the Azerbaijani military of violating the ceasefire regime. Armenia reported multiple casualties as a result of Azerbaijani drone strikes.