India, US Set to Begin Two-Week-Long Military Exercise in Uttarakhand in October

The "Yudh Abhyas" ("War Practice" in English) is the oldest military exercise between the armies of India and the United States. The joint drill first took... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

India and the US will conduct their annual "Yudh Abhyas military exercise in October in the hill town of Auli in the northern state of Uttarakhand, Indian news agency PTI reported.The 18th edition of the war games between the armies of the two nations will span over two weeks from October 14 to 31, the publication's report stated.The media outlet further said that a series of complex military exercises are being planned for the annual war games between the armies of the two countries.In addition to that, the war games in Uttarakhand aim to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the troops of the two armies. The last edition of the military exercise took place in Alaska's Anchorage at the Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in October.At the time, the two militaries kicked off the drill with an "ice-breaking session", where the contingents, featuring 300 soldiers from each side, participated in snowball fights, volleyball, and other bonding exercises.Since 2016, New Delhi's military ties with the United States have been growing. After Washington declared India a "Major Defense Partner," the two countries signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), which allows their armed forces to use each other's bases for refueling, repair, and the replenishment of supplies.According to Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, who served as the deputy chief of naval staff (DCNS) of the Indian Navy, the total value of Indian defense contracts bagged by the US has exceeded $25 billion in the last decade and a half.In 2020, India inked a $2.6 billion agreement to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo choppers from US weapons major Lockheed Martin. The deal was announced during former president Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi.The Indian Navy received its first set of MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopters last year.

